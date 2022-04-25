2 Europeans Charged With Conspiracy in Virgil Griffith North Korea Crypto Sanctions Case

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Federal prosecutors on Monday announced charges for two Europeans who allegedly conspired with Virgil Griffith to help North Korea use crypto in sanctions evasion.

Alejandro Cao de Benos, a Spainard, and British citizen Christopher Emms provided information about cryptocurrency to attendees of the 2019 Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference, said a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office of the Southern District of New York.

The charges follow Ethereum developer Griffith’s sentencing to five years in prison earlier this month. It comes as the U.S. government draws increasing attention to North Korea's brazen alleged hacks of crypto projects worldwide.

“The United States will not allow the North Korean regime to use cryptocurrency to evade global sanctions designed to thwart its goals of nuclear proliferation and regional destabilization,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said in a press statement.

The Department of Justice did not respond by press time.