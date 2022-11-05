2 Easy Ways to Get a Social Security Award Letter

Ben Geier, CEPF®
·4 min read
interest rates tent pole
interest rates tent pole

There are a number of stories which have dominated economic news in 2022 such as inflation, the emergence of a bear market and a possible recession. Arguably the most impactful news, though, has been one coming directly from the federal government — a series of sharp interest rates hikes. These rate hikes tie together a number of the other bits of economic news. They are in response to rising inflation and could increase the chances of the economy entering a full-on recession.

For help managing your own portfolio through these difficult times, consider working with a financial advisor.

Interest Rates Basics

The Federal Reserve is the central banking system of the U.S., and it establishes the national interest rate at which banks trade balances. Though these are not binding to independent banks, most banks set their prime rates with the Fed’s rate at least partly in mind.

The rate has fluctuated through the years. In the 1980s, it went as high as 20%, a response to the inflation caused by the U.S. decision to go off of the gold standard. After the recession caused by the credit crisis in late 2008, it was set at between 0% and 0.25% and stayed there for a number of years before finally going up again in the latter half of the 2010s. Rates plummeted back towards 0% during the COVID-19 crisis before once again spiking 2022.

Federal Reserve Interest Rates in 2022

interest rates tent pole
interest rates tent pole

As noted above, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates numerous times in 2022 — in fact, there were hikes announced at five straight meetings, the most activity from the organization in years.

The Fed may not be done yet, either. It seems likely that interest rates will go up again in November, and the Fed may make even more hikes in 2023.

There are a number of reasons why the Fed is raising rates, but the biggest is that raising interest rates is a tool to fight inflation. Higher interest rates makes money harder to come by for Americans looking to get loans, therefore reducing the amount of money in circulation, which helps to ease inflation. With inflation higher than is has been in decades, the Fed chose to be fairly aggressive in its efforts to combat it.

How Rising Interest Rates Impact People

While rising interest rates may seem fairly esoteric and not directly connected to your daily life — unless, of course, you’re thinking about borrowing money to buy a home or some other major purchase — it could have a bigger impact on your life than you think.

For one thing, it’s widely accepted that raising inflation makes it more likely that the U.S. will enter a full-on recession. Raising interest rates slows down the economy in general, and one of the unintended consequences can be negative economic growth, and two straight quarters of negative economic growth is considered a recession.

Another unintended consequence is that the U.S. dollar is valued at historically high levels against foreign currencies including the British pound and the euro. This makes holding cash a more attractive option for investors, and potentially makes traveling more affordable as your dollars will be more valuable overseas than they were a year ago.

A final impact is that consumers can get better rates for savings. Interest rates for certificates of deposit, for instance, are higher and could get even higher. This makes certain savings strategies — such as building a CD ladder — a better option for those looking for a safe place to park cash.

The Bottom Line

interest rates tent pole
interest rates tent pole

Interest rates have gone up a number of times in 2022 and could continue to increase for the rest of the year and into 2023. This has a number of impacts on the economy and individuals, with both positive and negative externalities.

Savings Tips

  • A financial advisor can help you navigate the world of rising interest rates. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • If you’re considering investing in a certificate of deposit to take advantage of the rising interest rates, check out current rates and shop around before you choose an institution.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/pabradyphoto, ©iStock.com/MicroStockHub, ©iStock.com/gopixa

The post Everything You Need to Know About Interest Rates But Were Too Afraid to Ask appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Police investigating sex allegations against ex-Spur Primo

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have begun investigating allegations that former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo exposed himself on multiple occasions to a former team therapist during counseling sessions. Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against the Spurs and Primo, claiming the 19-year-old exposed his genitals to her nine times during multiple sessions. In addition to the civil complaint that was filed Thursday in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, Cauthen filed a criminal complaint a