2 drivers injured in fiery Prairie Village crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a Prairie Village crash where police suspected possible driver impairment and speeding were factors.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. to an injury collision at 75th Street and Nall Avenue, Capt. Eric McCullough of Prairie Village police said in a statement.

One of the involved vehicles was on fire and its driver had exited when the officers arrived, McCullough said. A second involved vehicle continued through the intersection and crashed into a car parked in a driveway.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the second vehicle, McCullough said. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Police continued to investigate the crash Tuesday evening. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department Traffic Unit at 913-385-4622.