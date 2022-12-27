2 die in Pointe-aux-Trembles after alleged murder-suicide

Police say the connection between the man and woman are not yet known. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A man and a woman died following a possible murder-suicide in Pointe-Aux-Trembles overnight.

Montreal police were called to an apartment building on 25th Avenue, near Notre-Dame Street around midnight.

Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both 45, in the fire escape, said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chèvrefils said there were signs of violence on the woman's body and that "everything indicates that the man took his own life."

The connection between the man and woman is not yet known, Chèvrefils said.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is investigating the case.

This death would be the 40th homicide on the island this year, according to police.