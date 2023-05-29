2 dead after overnight stabbing and shooting in Vancouver, police say

Police are investigating after two people were killed overnight in Vancouver on May 27, and May 28, 2023. A fatal stabbing in the city's West End and a targeted shooting in south Vancouver, the scene pictured here, occurred within four hours of each other. (Shane MacKichan/CBC News - image credit)

Vancouver Police are investigating after two men were killed within four hours of each other overnight in near-opposite ends of the city.

A 28-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in what police believe was a gang-related, targeted shooting at the intersection of Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive, police said in a Sunday afternoon news release.

Another man is also dead after a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's busy West End neighbourhood late Saturday night, according to another advisory earlier that day.

Police have not said whether they believe the stabbing is also related to ongoing gang conflict.

The two incidents in a single night bring the total number of murders in Vancouver to eight so far this year. The city saw 13 homicides in total in 2022.

Shane MacKichan/CBC News

On Saturday night, officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Davie and Bute streets just before 10 p.m.



Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

Portions of Bute Street near Davie were cordoned off by police tape Sunday morning. Evidence markers spanned from the street and up onto the sidewalk.





Police are also investigating what they say is a targeted shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Fraser Street and Southeast Marine Drive in south Vancouver.



Multiple 911 callers reported a man had been shot outside a banquet hall near the intersection.

Police performed CPR but the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

Shane MacKichan/CBC News

Police were seen moving the victim's body, covered by a bag on a stretcher, from a tent they had erected in the middle of Fraser Street into a waiting vehicle on Sunday.

Evidence markers were placed along the street and in an adjacent parking lot, and part of Fraser street south of Marine Drive was closed by police tape.

The banquet hall told CBC News Sunday the incident did not involve any of their guests or staff.

Police are asking anyone with information about either homicide to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.