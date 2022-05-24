2 dead, multiple others injured after report of active shooter at Texas elementary school, hospital says

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Two people are dead and multiple other people have been injured, according to a spokesperson for a Texas hospital after a report of an active shooter prompted a lockdown at an elementary school. Police say a suspect is in custody.

An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement on Twitter. The Uvalde Police Department said on Facebook that the shooter was taken into custody.

Two patients were dead when they arrived at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, spokesperson Tom Nordwick told USA TODAY. Thirteen children are being treated in the emergency room of Uvalde Memorial Hospital and 45-year-old man was brought in after suffering "a graze," Nordwick said.

A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition and one child is being treated at University Health, the San Antonio hospital said in a statement released on social media.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were on scene Tuesday afternoon. The school district said students have been transported to the city's civic center and encouraged parents are encouraged to pick up their children.

"We are aware of this tragic incident," FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in a statement. "At this time, it's too soon to determine the extent of our involvement."

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

A police dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Contributing: The Associated Press

