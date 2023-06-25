2 dead, including a 16-year-old, after shooting in Braintree, Massachusetts

A 16-year-old high school student is one of two shot dead early Sunday outside his home in Massachusetts, according to Braintree police.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey identified the two victims as Jahzier Porter, 16, of 10 Alfred Road and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 20 of Dorchester, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Braintree police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident on Alfred Road, which also left a 20-year-old from Dorchester dead, as a double homicide.

While the investigation of the shootings in a neighborhood a half-mile east of South Shore Plaza is ongoing, police say there is no threat to public safety.

911 callers reported shots fired around 1:30 a.m.

A shooting early Sunday, June 25, 2023, has left two dead on Alfred Road in Braintree

Braintree police arrived to find two people shot in a parked motor vehicle. A third person in the car was uninjured.

Both victims died at a South Shore Hospital. Grief counselors will be at Braintree High School this week, officials said at a press conference Sunday morning.

If anyone has any information or video they believe to be relevant to this investigation, call Norfolk State Police Detective Unit at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620.

