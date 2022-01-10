2 dead after home explosion in Saguenay

Emergency services in the city of Saguenay responded to an explosion inside a home Monday morning. Two people were killed and a neighbour says the windows at the front of the house were blown out. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Two people are dead following an explosion inside a home in the Jonquière borough of the city of Saguenay, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of Quebec City.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to a house on Dubose Street in the Arvida neighbourhood Monday morning and Radio-Canada is reporting that the windows of the home were blown out and the circumstances leading to the explosion are raising questions.

Neighbour Régis Bélanger says he was surprised by a loud noise at around 10 a.m.

"I heard a "boom" like an explosion of dynamite," he told Radio-Canada.

"I was in my house with my wife and we both jumped. I went outside, looked beside my place and saw all the windows were gone from the front of the house."

The investigation has been handed over to provincial police who set up a secure perimeter around the scene and brought in a forensic identification team.

More to come.