2 dead in head-on collision on Highway 50

Part of Highway 50 was closed Saturday evening after the fatal collision. (SB/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Two people have died after a head-on collision early Saturday evening on Highway 50 in Lochaber-Partie-Ouest in the Outaouais.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said it received a call shortly before 6:15 p.m.

Officers at the scene determined it had been a head-on collision between the vehicles, the SQ told Radio-Canada.

Two men, who were in one of the vehicles, were seriously injured, said spokesperson Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre. They later succumbed to their injuries.

One person in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A section of Highway 50 was closed for part of the evening, but has since reopened.