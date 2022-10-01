2 dead following apartment fire in Kansas City’s Midtown; homicide investigation underway

Two people are dead following a fire early Saturday in Kansas City’s Midtown neighborhood. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Police officers were called to the scene of a structure fire just before 5 a.m. in the 4100 block of Oak Street, Officer Donna Drake, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, officers met with members of the Kansas City Fire Department, who said they found two people inside the apartment building after putting out the fire.

Both people, who have not yet been publicly identified, were “suffering from apparent trauma” when firefighters found them, Drake said. They were both declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and bomb and arson detectives with the police department are helping to investigate the fire and the deaths.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotlines at 816-474-TIPS.





The killings mark the 125th and 126th homicides in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

No other information was immediately available.