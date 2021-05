Two people are dead after a drive-by shooting on Alta Vista Drive on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa police are on the scene of a double homicide on Alta Vista Drive.

Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near Dorion Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Two people are confirmed dead.

These are the city's fifth and sixth homicides of the year.

More to come.