2 Dead After Attack by a Loose Camel on Tennessee Farm, Officials Say

A loose camel attacked and killed two men at a northwest Tennessee farm, officials confirmed.

Authorities were called to the Shirley Farms in Obion, Tennessee, on Thursday afternoon after the animal attacked Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, according to the Obion County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies arrived on scene to find two unconscious victims on the ground at Shirley Farms and a camel still on the loose," a Facebook post from the OCSO stated on Friday.

The animal then attacked a Sheriff's Office vehicle as deputies were attempting to move a victim to an ambulance.

The statement continued, "It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene."

The Obion County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad were all at the scene to provide additional aid.

Matheny and Gunn both succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene, officials said.

Shirley Farms declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

It remains unclear how the camel was able to get loose. Shirley Farms is also home to Pumpkin Barn LLC, a playground and petting zoo, according its Facebook page.