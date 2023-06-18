2 dead and 3 injured, including suspect, in shooting at The Gorge concert campground

Two people are dead after a shooting near The Gorge Amphitheatre in Grant County, Wash., Saturday night, that included random shots fired into a crowd at the concert venue’s campground.

Three other people were hurt, including the suspect in the shooting, said Kyle Foreman, spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in a brief news conference late Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office put out an alert telling people at the Gorge’s Beyond Wonderland event to seek cover after people reported shots fired just before 8:30 p.m.

“Run, hide or fight suspect,” the alert said.

The shooting was at the campground several hundred yards away from the concert venue, Foreman said at the news conference.

After the initial shots were fired, the shooter walked away, he said. When law enforcement pursued the shooter, the suspect shot randomly into the crowd.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting and said the incident included an officer-involved shooting.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about 10:45 p.m. that a suspect was in custody.

Beyond Wonderland, a two-day electronic dance music festival at The Gorge, continued as planned Saturday. But about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Beyond Wonderland posted on Facebook that Sunday’s event had been canceled.

This file photo shows fans at the Watershed Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre in 2016 near George, Wash.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation,” the post said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Campers near the crime scene Saturday night were being helped by concert staff to find other places to stay, according to the Grant County sheriff’s Office.

No more information was immediately available Sunday.