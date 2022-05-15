Two people are dead and three others are hurt from a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting appeared to stem from an altercation between five men, according to the sheriff's office.

Two died on scene and three men were hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

No innocent bystanders were hurt, authorities said.

PHOTO: At least two people were killed in a shooting near a flea market in north Harris County, according to the Sheriff's Office in Harris County, Texas, May 15, 2022. (KTRK)

Two possible suspects were detained at the scene and a third possible suspect was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

At least two pistols were recovered, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market originally appeared on abcnews.go.com