Toronto paramedics say two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Highway 427 crash. (chalabala - stock.adobe.com - image credit)

Two people are dead and two people were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision on Highway 427.

Toronto police say they were called to the highway and Dundas St. West around 11:30 on Monday night.

A vehicle rolled over and caught fire, according to police.

Paramedics confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two more were taken to hospital.