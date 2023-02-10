2 dead, 2 injured in Ballantyne-area car crash; nearby roads closed

Two people died and two others were injured Friday afternoon in a car crash in Ballantyne, according to paramedics.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Providence Road West, near Harrison United Methodist Church. At least 14 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruisers were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., and three-hour-long road closures appeared to interfere with the church’s preschool pick up, according to former Observer news editor Rogelio Aranda, who was driving nearby.

It’s not clear what caused the wreck. CMPD did not respond to questions late Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.