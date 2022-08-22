2 dead, 1 injured after a pair of shootings near Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta; suspect in custody

A police officer walks the street near the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Monday.
A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot three people, two fatally, on Monday at two locations in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, police said.

The shootings near the Colony Square area began Monday around 1:45 p.m., according to Atlanta police. Police responded to a call of a shooting and discovered two people with gunshot injuries, one of whom died. They responded to a second call at a nearby building and found a third person who later died at a local hospital.

After responding to the shootings, Atlanta police began searching the Midtown area for the suspect. Officers later took a woman into custody without incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said. Her identity has not been released.

A motive for the shootings remained unclear early Monday evening and police were actively investigating whether the victims were targeted or shot at random.

Earlier in the afternoon, Atlanta police had advised people to stay out of the Midtown area near Colony Square, a professional hub with offices, restaurants and shops.

“We are currently working an active situation in Midtown,” the department said on Twitter. “Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect.”

Videos on social media showed a heavy police presence with officers in body armor around Colony Square.

