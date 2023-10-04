2 Dead and 1 Injured After Oregon Home Struck by Plane

Multiple 911 calls reported an aircraft “spiraling toward the ground” before crashing in Newberg, according to authorities

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue/Facebook Plane crash site of a home in Oregon that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening.

A small plane crashed into the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday evening, leaving two dead and one injured, according to authorities.

Several 911 calls were placed shortly before 7 p.m. when witnesses “reported seeing a small airplane spiraling toward the ground and crashing near North Cedar Street in Newberg,” according to a statement by Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

“Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and located the airplane, which had crashed through the roof of a residential home and had come to rest partially in the home and part of the backyard,” they said.

Authorities found two people inside — one of them declared dead at the scene, according to the statement. “Firefighters extricated the other patient from the plane,” the department said, adding that the individual was taken by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital with serious injuries.

“As crews were able to gain additional access to the aircraft, they discovered a third occupant in the aircraft who was also deceased,” per the statement.

The fire department said that no one near the home or on the ground were injured, adding that “firefighters performed multiple searches of the residence and confirmed no occupants.” The homeowners later told the authorities that “multiple people” were inside the house when the plane hit, but they all managed to escape unharmed.

“The Red Cross was activated to provide assistance to the family who has been displaced from the residence,” the fire department said, adding that the scene was handled by TVF&R’s Technical Rescue Team and Urban Search and Rescue crews who were called in to secure the home’s structure.

“Crews were also prepared to engage in fire suppression in the event the aircraft and home caught fire,” per the statement. “Luckily, the aircraft and home never caught fire.”

According to the statement, an investigation into the cause of death and factors that contributed to the crash is being conducted by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Micah, a witness, told KGW News he was “in shock,” adding that he “ended up getting a glimpse” of the plane spiraling in the sky and decided to shoot footage because “someone else has to see this to confirm what I’m seeing.”

“It still doesn’t really feel like it’s real,” Micah told the outlet. “I truly do feel sorry for their family and their loss.”



