2 Day Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers Training Course (London, United Kingdom - July 6-7, 2023)

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically designed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.

Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate, having a wide range of techniques at your fingertips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.

This course will help you to understand that this is not just a matter of reasons and arguments, but of making sure you are fully aware of your behaviour, your communication style and the impact they have on your colleagues and other interlocutors.

By role modelling such behaviour in the safe environment of the training room, you will become aware of your personal behaviour patterns and what changes you can make to have a more positive influence and reinforce the strong messages you wish to embed.

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for all international in-house and private practice lawyers who would like to improve their performance through enhanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills. Delegates will identify a particular challenge they have encountered to apply the new skills learned during this course.

Key reasons for attending this workshop

  • Use experiential learning to enhance and build your skills to effectively influence a situation to deliver your desired outcome

  • Enhance your competency and confidence in negotiation with clients and colleagues

  • Improve your ability to manage conflict and disputes to a successful outcome

  • Provide a toolkit of leading and influencing strategies and techniques that you can use to overcome day-to-day challenges

  • Identify and recognise different influencing and negotiation styles in yourself and others

  • Deliver one-to-one coaching to identify your strengths and weaknesses

  • Show you what it means to be an effective international negotiator and how this can benefit your organisation

  • Help you master the skills necessary for managing negotiation impasses successfully

The key skills include:

  • Leadership

  • Negotiation

  • Influencing and Impact

  • Persuasion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients

  • Introduction to a model for influencing, personal effectiveness and persuasion.

  • Basic strategies

  • What do effective influencers do?

  • Personal impact and effectiveness when influencing

  • Looking at what we currently do

  • Identifying your own preferred influencing style

  • Recognising how others with a different preferred influencing style are effectively influenced

Positive and impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators

  • Behaviours that help to reach an agreement

  • Behaviours that lead to a breakdown

  • Asking

  • Telling

  • Probing

  • Listening

  • Use of silence

  • The role of non-verbal communication

  • Simulation and Feedback

Engagement and determining and building trust for results

  • Different types of trust

  • Creating and sustaining trust

  • Identifying your criteria for trust and other people's

  • Testing your criteria and others for trust

Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations

  • How different cultures like to be influenced and make decisions

  • Hierarchy

  • 'I' vs 'we'

  • Perception of status

  • Dealing with certainty

  • Attitudes to time

  • Relationship vs task

  • Intercultural communication styles

Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver

  • Teams vs groups

  • Team dynamics

  • Team building

  • Coaching teams

  • Evaluating teams

  • Remote and virtual teams

Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers

  • Extinguishing time bandits

  • Strategies to maximise influence in meetings

  • Seating for persuasion and influence

  • Handling difficult conversations

Day 2

Successful advanced negotiations - objectives and strategy negotiations - internal and external

  • Proven tools and techniques

  • Objectives - slicing the pie or expanding the pie

  • The myth of 'win/win'

  • Creating value - long and short term

  • Identifying your objectives and strategy

  • Strategy variables - BATNA and ZOPA

Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success

  • Practical exercise

  • Recognising your preference and others

  • Impact of different styles

  • When to apply different styles

Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation

  • Frames for a gain

  • The Issue Map - managing complex negotiations

  • Offers

Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority

  • Definition of power

  • Sources of power

  • Interests

  • Positions

Immediate action

  • Key learnings

  • Defining personal objectives

  • Enhancing strengths and meeting challenges

  • Where you are going to be - short, medium and long term

  • Action plan

Speakers:

Arun Singh OBE
International Lawyer & Consultant
Falconbury Ltd

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and Head of Commercial Law at KPMG Legal. Arun is cited and ranked in Chambers Guide of the World's Leading Lawyers.

He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets. He also handles international legal risk management matters.

Arun advises a range of international organisations. He is a Visiting Professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, Senior Associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.

He is a recognised corporate educator and a non executive director of 4 international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

Arun's work for SME's and clients such as BA, BP, CMSLegal, Orange, Diageo, KPMG, Motorola includes working with managers on business skills such as leadership, impact and influence, team dynamics, international management negotiations and conflict resolution. He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management.

Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications, including Thorogood's Special Report on Business and Contract Law, facilitator for company programmes and corporate speaker to conferences.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qko21v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


