2 crews and helicopters sent to fire south of Inuvik

A new fire was reported last night near Inuvik, N.W.T., says the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"It is approximately 12 kilometres south of Inuvik and is approximately 10 hectares in size," reads the update posted to the department's website on Saturday afternoon.

The department says two crews and two helicopters are at the fire, and the Inuvik Fire Department is currently "putting up sprinklers on structures in the area, including the Gwich'in Wellness Camp."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A spokesperson for the department could not provide further information about the fire at this time.

This comes after a fire at Airport Lake near Inuvik on Friday that destroyed a building and is suspected to have been human-caused.