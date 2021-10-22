1 crew member dies, another hospitalized after prop gun misfires on set of Alec Baldwin film

One person is dead and another hospitalized Thursday after a prop gun with blanks misfired on the set of the Alec Baldwin-backed film "Rust," authorities said.

The Western, starring Baldwin and Jensen Ackles of "Supernatural," began filming this month at Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch, a film location in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Deputies with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the film set around 2 p.m. local time after a 911 call "indicating an individual had been shot on set," the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Two people were shot after a prop firearm was discharged during filming, according to authorities. Detectives are still determining "how and what type of projectile was discharged," the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: Deputies with Santa Fe County Sheriff's office responded to an incident at a movie set in Santa Fe, seen in a grab from aerial footage, Oct. 21, 2021. (KOAT)

The two victims were crew members, according to a producer.

One, a 42-year-old woman, was transported via helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, the state's only Level 1 trauma center, "in critical condition," according to sheriff's deputies and the hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The second victim, a 42-year-old man, was brought in an ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and is receiving emergency care, authorities said.

Related video: 'America's Got Talent' stuntman speaks after on-set accident

The film halted production following the accident, the producer said.

MORE: 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright injured on set of sequel to hit Marvel film

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," the producer said in a statement to ABC News. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The sprawling Bonanza Creek Movie Ranch is frequently used as a film location for Westerns, including "3:10 to Yuma" and "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

Story continues

Baldwin shared a photo from the set of "Rust" earlier on Thursday in costume.

"Back to in person at the office," he captioned the post. "Blimey…it’s exhausting."

The actor is co-producing the film under his company, El Dorado Pictures, with Joel Souza writing and directing.

ABC News' Matt Gutman and Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

1 crew member dies, another hospitalized after prop gun misfires on set of Alec Baldwin film originally appeared on abcnews.go.com