2 COVID Cases Found in Tokyo Olympic Village; 38,079 New Cases in India

India on Saturday, 17 July, reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,10,64,908. The death toll increased by 560 to 4,13,091.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,24,025 active cases across the country, while 3,02,27,792 patients have been discharged so far, with 43,916 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 91 recoveries, and 4 deaths

Kerala reported 16,148 new COVID-19 cases, 13,197 recoveries, and 114 deaths on Saturday

As many as 44,20,21,954 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 16 July, of which 19,98,715 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till 31 July, with some more relaxations granted

Two Cases of COVID-19 Found in Tokyo Olympic Village:

Two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported quoting officials on Sunday, 18 July,

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on 23 July and conclude on 8 August.

Delhi Govt Orders Closure of Sarojini Nagar Market For Violating COVID Norms

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for reportedly violating COVID norms, ANI reported. Meanwhile, market associations of Sarojini Nagar have called for a meeting on Sunday, 18 July.

