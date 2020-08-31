2 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia bring total to 7

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nova Scotia, bringing the active total to seven.

In a release Monday, the province said one new case was identified on Sunday in the Eastern Zone (Cape Breton Island, Antigonish, Guysborough). It is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, but the person has been self-isolating.

The other new case, reported Monday afternoon, is in the Western Zone (Annapolis Valley, South Shore, South West) and is a student attending Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point.

More information will be shared about the student's case in Tuesday's update, the province said.

The QEII microbiology lab completed 862 tests on Sunday.

Nova Scotia has recorded 75,707 negative test results since March.

Of the 1,083 positive Nova Scotia cases, 1,013 are considered to be resolved. There have been 65 deaths related to the virus in the province.

No one is currently in hospital.

Probable cases at N.S. schools

There are also two probable cases at Nova Scotia universities.

The students, one at Dalhousie University in Halifax and one at Acadia University in Wolfville, have received indeterminate test results.

Both students are from outside the Atlantic bubble, live off-campus, and have been self-isolating.

These two cases are being treated as lab-confirmed positives to make sure all precautions are taken, the release said.

Indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or positive. They might happen because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone is tested before the virus is "fully detectable."

Since probable cases are not confirmed to be positive, they are not included in the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

The students will be tested again before their 14-day self-isolation period is finished, as part of the testing strategy for post-secondary students.

Recent potential exposure

The positive and probable results come after potential COVID-19 exposures on two WestJet flights from Calgary to Halifax last week, but it is unclear whether they are connected.

Health officials also noted a potential exposure on Aug. 24 in a taxi cab that left the Halifax Stanfield International Airport between 6 and 7 p.m. and travelled to a residence in Halifax.

The person or people travelling in the taxi were asymptomatic at the time, according to the release, and the advisory is being issued out of "an abundance of caution."

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has four active cases but reported no new cases Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador had one active case as of Saturday.

P.E.I. had three active cases as of Monday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

