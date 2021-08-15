2 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 5 probable in N.W.T's Sahtu region says public health

Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer for the N.W.T., says a rapid response team has been deployed to Fort Good Hope because of concern about community transmission. (Alex Brockman/CBC - image credit)

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Sahtu region and there are five other probable cases in Fort Good Hope, says the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer.

One of the positive cases is in Norman Wells and the other is in Fort Good Hope, where a rapid response team has been deployed because of concern about community transmission, according to a public advisory from Dr. Kami Kandola.

"It is believed that COVID-19 has likely spread further among people in the community," the statement reads, pointing to a traditional handgames tournament in Fort Good Hope from August 5 to 9 as an exposure location.

Anyone who attended the event or was in the community while the tournament was happening who is not fully vaccinated is being told to isolate for 10 days since they attended the event or since they left the community. They're also being told to arrange a COVID-19 test.

People who are fully vaccinated are being asked to observe different precautions.

They're told to watch themselves for symptoms for 10 days after leaving the event or community, and get tested for the virus only if they start to show symptoms.

Dr. Kandola is asking that people avoid gatherings in Fort Good Hope, unless it's because they're providing or receiving home care or regularly-scheduled childcare.

All non-essential travel to and from the community is discouraged, and wearing masks inside all public places in the territory is being recommended.

Dr. Kandola's advisory did not warn people in Norman Wells against travel or gatherings.

This is the first time there have been positive cases of COVID-19 among residents in the Sahtu region, though two non N.W.T. residents had tested positive there.

The advisory does not address whether or not the cases are a variant of concern, which is usually confirmed later with further laboratory testing.