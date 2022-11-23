2 Couples Leave Bachelor in Paradise 's Season 8 Finale Engaged — But 1 Doesn't Make It to the Reunion

This post contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Paradise has come to an end for all but two couples.

But before learning the fate of Brandon Jones and Serene Russell and Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller, host Jesse Palmer sat down with the other beachgoers in the studio for a reunion on Tuesday's season 8 finale.

First, Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander confirmed that they've stayed together since leaving Paradise early. Then Jesse, 44, checked in with Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan.

"When I was vocalizing those concerns, it was to my girlfriends in private, something that I never ever wanted you to hear," Kate, 33, said of her comments about Logan, 26, working as a dog walker and being unable to afford an Equinox gym membership.

REALTED: Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony

Logan reminded Kate that they wore mics and had cameras following them on the beach. "I wish you did say it to me," he continued. "It would've cleared a lot of things up and I would've been able to explore other things and it would've really showed who you were."

Bachelor in Paradise

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

Jacob Rapini owned up to regretting how things played out with Jill Chin.

"I had such a connection with you, Jill," he said. "That honestly ... as far distant as we are, I think you and I do actually have a real connection. I'm open to a relationship with you, if you are."

Jill, 27, welcomed the opportunity. "I am open as well," she said.

Jill and Jacob kissed and he carried her off the stage.

EXES COME FACE TO FACE

Jesse also gave Eliza Isichei and Rodney Matthews the chance to reflect on their relationship.

"I feel like it was supposed to be Rodney and that's what I wanted," Eliza, 26, confessed.

When Jesse asked Eliza if she still had feelings for Rodney, she replied, "Of course."

Story continues

bachelor in paradise - rodney & eliza

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

"I never stopped having feelings for you and I'm sorry if I didn't make you feel like you were enough because you are," Eliza told Rodney, 30. "We really had something real and I think we would be in the best relationship, and I think I made a mistake."

Rodney did not want another chance with Eliza, though. "I don't really know how to feel," he said. "Eliza, you're an amazing person. And I just want you to be happy. I'll never forget how I felt in those moments. I felt hurt and humiliated in front of everyone. That's something that hurts me to this day. But I feel like I'm finally getting better in my healing, coming back to life."

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy took center stage next to look back on their time together.

"I really just remember the good things," Aaron, 28, said.

Aaron, Genevieve Bachelor in Paradise

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

Genevieve, 27, wanted to apologize to Aaron.

"I know I made a lot of mistakes and I take full accountability for being emotionally reactive and how I handled everything," she said. "But I do think it's important to say that I reacted that way because of some of the things that you said and how you said them. And I'm not putting blame on you. I think we both had our mistakes. I just want to apologize for my part in that."

Aaron also made amends.

"I was ignorant to your feelings and the thing I want to be more than anything, I want to be a kind, generous, understanding man," he said. "I want to be that for you. And looking back, I realize I wasn't any of those things. For me, it couldn't have been more of a failure, right? And I want to apologize for that straight up to you. I'm sorry. I could've been better. I could've been better in every way."

2 COUPLES GIVE UPDATES ON LIFE AFTER PARADISE

Tyler Norris stepped into the hot seat and shared that after leaving the show with Brittany Galvin, they visited one another and met each other's families. However, they've since broken up.

"She FaceTimed me from Italy and said to me that she just felt we were two different people living two different lives and she just couldn't do it anymore," Tyler, 25, said. "And that was the day that I get dumped by Rachel on national television. And the worst part about it is now thinking in the back of my head, this is real. So, it breaks you down."

When Brittany, 25, came out, she explained that she "slowly just kind of didn't feel the same way" about Tyler following their return to the real world.

"I didn't want to waste my time and energy, and I really didn't want to waste yours on something I didn't feel 100 percent confident in," Brittany said.

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Address Pregnancy Rumors Following Wedding

Bachelor in Paradise brittany galvin and tyler norris

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Brittany and Tyler

Brittany also revealed that she had asked Tyler for some space. "I did ask you for a break and within two hours you were Snapchatting me, in four hours you started DMing and then 12 hours later you were asking me, you were like, 'Can we actually talk right now?'" she said. "I was like, 'Sure.' That's what frustrated me, is it was too much."

Jesse asked Brittany whether she had real feelings for Tyler in Paradise.

"I loved you so much," she told Tyler. "That was all real to me."

Tyler wondered why he hadn't heard from Brittany for a month after their breakup. "You love somebody, you check up on them, you see how they're doing," he said.

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby fared much better. Danielle, 36, announced her plans to move to Akron, Ohio to be closer to Michael, 38, and his son James, who she's met since coming home.

"She's met him a bunch of times and he's lying on her lap, like, he doesn't want her leave," Michael said. "She's remarkable with him and that's no surprise at all."

MICHAEL ALLIO, DANIELLE MALTBY

Craig Sjodin/ABC, Bob D'Amico via Getty

Michael made a major reveal of his own.

"I've only said 'I love you' to one person in my entire life, but I love you," he said to Danielle for the first time ever.

They kissed and Danielle told Michael, "I'm so in love with you."

RELATED VIDEO: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together

JOHNNY AND VICTORIA'S PARADISE ENDING

Back on the beach, Johnny, 26, and Victoria, 28, emerged from their overnight and exchanged "I love yous" on the way out. Johnny then met with jeweler Neil Lane to pick out an engagement ring.

"This is something I think I want to do now," Johnny told Neil of getting engaged.

On engagement day, Victoria arrived in a green gown and gushed to Johnny about finding her best friend in him. "I literally can't even imagine life without you at this point," she said. "You really have become overnight my best friend."

Johnny felt the same way. "God has decided to bless me with something as special as you," he told Victoria. "And I don't know what I did to deserve this, but I feel like it's fate, in a way. I've never felt this way about anyone in my entire life ever."

Then he popped the question.

"I think every king has a powerful queen right next to them and you're my queen, Victoria," he said. "With that being said, Victoria Fuller, will you make me the happiest man and will you marry me?"

"Yes! Are you kidding?" Victoria responded as Johnny placed a diamond ring on her finger. "I'm shaking."

Johnny proceeded to pick up Victoria and carry her off to forever.

Bachelor in Paradise johnny and victoria

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Johnny and Victoria

JOHNNY AND VICTORIA UPDATE

Back in the studio, Jesse brought out Johnny, who revealed, "As of right now, me and Victoria are not engaged."

Johnny admitted the breakup hurt him. "I want to say I'm good, but it really does break my heart that she's not sitting her next to me as my fiancée right now," he said.

Jesse asked what went wrong between the two of them.

"I started to feel not good enough for her and then we started arguing and fights like that and rumors started circulating," Johnny said, referring to online buzz that Victoria started dating Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. "And I really wanted to trust her, but I don't know."

When Victoria came out to the stage, she said she felt her and Johnny's relationship hit "a lot of ups and downs" when they left Paradise.

"When we were on Paradise, things were rainbows and butterflies for us and unfortunately, when we got out into the real world, there was a lot of concerns," she said. "We had a lot of ups and downs. And I expressed to him that I wasn't happy and I was not going to be engaged if I was not happy to be married. From the very beginning, I was very straightforward to him; three weeks out, this wasn't working for me. I knew at that point, we were not going to be engaged."

Johnny said he believed they agreed to work on things and accused Victoria of cheating on him with Greg.

"I know you know that to not be true," Victoria said. "I think it's very easy to blame another situation and other people for us not working out. And I totally empathize with you with the fact that maybe it is hard to see me moving on, but what is the appropriate amount of time to move on when you called me a f---ing c---? When we were supposed to be in a very happy, loving relationship. Not only that, you said, 'You don't cook, you don't clean, what do you provide to a relationship?'"

Johnny denied saying those things to Victoria and said "the only reason I'm up here right now is because you made this public."

"I'm very uncomfortable and the last thing I want to do is drag you through the mud because we both know you said things that you don't want out there," Johnny continued.

Victoria said she simply wanted to express "where the turning point was for me."

"We've talked about it, we went to therapy about it and I'm not trying to hurt you," she continued. "I care about you but you cannot make these accusations saying I cheated on you when you know damn well that wasn't true."

Jesse asked Victoria point blank if she was dating Greg. "Yes, Greg and I are together," Victoria confirmed.

Jesse followed up to get clarification on whether Victoria cheated on Johnny with Greg. "Absolutely not," she insisted.

"I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating," Johnny said.

Johnny stepped outside and conferred with Tyler, who took his side. "She was faking everything out there and we both know that," Tyler said to Johnny.

Back inside, Jesse welcomed Greg, 29, to the stage.

"We've been friends for a while. We met last year through mutual friends," Greg explained of how he knew Victoria.

Greg Grippo attends the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soireee at Ideal Glass Studios on November 03, 2022 in New York City.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Greg said they reconnected in the weeks after Victoria returned from Paradise. "I was like, 'I want to take you out for a drink. So, you want to go to Rome in two days?'" he said.

To keep their meetup quiet during the months before Victoria's Paradise episodes aired, they hung out in Europe, where they got matching tattoos that say "ciao."

"No one has to understand it or get it and that's okay," Victoria said. "Everyone can hate us if they f---ing want."

Greg acknowledged, "It's not the best look in the world."

BRANDON AND SERENE'S PARADISE ENDING

After their night in the Fantasy Suite, Brandon, 27, and Serene, 27, woke up and ate pancakes and bacon.

"I'm excited to love you forever," Brandon told Serene.

When proposal day arrived, they both felt sure about the future of their relationship.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

"You came into my life and showed me that your love is so much more than the love I had dreamt of all those years," Serene said to Brandon. "I feel like we have two hearts cut from the same cloth and I have never felt more seen or understood in my entire life. In you, I found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soulmate. I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."

Brandon told Serene that he knew he "didn't want to spend another second without you" the day the split beach twist started and separated them.

"Serene, I love you and I will love you until the end of time," he said. "I will love you until my last breath and I want to start forever with you and that starts with making you my forever. Serene Brooke Russell, will you make me the happiest man to walk this earth? Will you marry me?"

RELATED: Wells Adams Says 'Everyone Was Crying' During Wedding to Sarah Hyland: I Married 'My Perfect Person'

From down on one knee, Brandon slipped an engagement ring on Serene's finger as she nodded, "yes" to accept his proposal.

Jesse came out to tell the couple that he got ordained the previous night and asked if they wanted to tie the knot right then and there.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the studio, Brandon and Serene revealed they did not accept Jesse's offer to marry them on the beach in Mexico, but that they still plan to walk down the aisle.

"We love each other so much," Brandon said. "We're gonna get married regardless, but we're so family-oriented to the point that our family has to be there."

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired on ABC.