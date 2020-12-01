2 coffee outlets at Changi Airport T3 among public places visited by COVID-19 cases

People walk past the departure hall after check in counter at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on 11 November 2020 (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Kopitiam and Heavenly Wang outlets at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3) are among the new locations added to the list of public places recently visited by COVID-19 cases.

The other location is Wak Min foodcourt at Junction Nine shopping mall, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) list of public places recently visited by COVID-19 cases.

The periods visited are 19 November (9.15pm to 10.15pm) and 20 November (9.20pm to 10.35pm) for the Heavenly outlet, and 22 November (9.15pm to 10.15pm), 24 November (9.05pm to 10pm), 25 November (9.05pm to 10.10pm), and 26 November (8.55pm to 9.55pm) for the Kopitiam outlet.

The two outlets are believed to be linked to the sole community case, who is among the 10 new COVID-19 cases announced by MOH on Tuesday. She is a Singaporean working as a cleaner at the transit area at T3. The 66-year-old woman is asymptomatic, and was detected through the routine testing of workers at the frontlines of COVID-19 operations.

List of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community from 16 to 25 November 2020. (TABLE: Ministry of Health)

List of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community from 25 to 28 November 2020. (TABLE: Ministry of Health)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” MOH said.

