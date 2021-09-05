2 classrooms shut down after 2 kids test positive at Yellowknife elementary school

Public health officials have shut down two classrooms at Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife after a pair of students tested positive for COVID 19. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

A pair of classrooms have been shut down at Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife after two children tested positive for COVID-19, according to N.W.T public health officials.

A letter addressed to parents on Yellowknife Catholic School's website said students in those classes are required to self-isolate for ten days. It does not say which classrooms are impacted.

"School administration has contacted families of the students in the two affected classrooms," said the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) in a statement Sunday morning.

Public health is recommending COVID-19 testing for all students are isolating, but said students who were not in the affected classrooms do not need to isolate because masking and other public health measures in place have reduced the risk of transmission.

"At present, there is no known transmission of COVID-19 at the school," said the OCPHO. "In these instances, transmission did not occur at the school to this situation is not classified as an outbreak."

The OCPHO announced an outbreak Friday at the attached secondary school — École St. Patrick High School —after three more people tested positive for COVID-19 there.

The letter to parents signed by Yellowknife School Board Superintendent Simone Gessler, said classes at Weledeh will continue Wednesday for students who are not self-isolating.