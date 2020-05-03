2 children missing after off-road vehicle rolls into lake near Chilliwack

Two children are missing after an off-road vehicle carrying a family of five lost control and went into a lake near Chilliwack on Sunday.

Chilliwack RCMP say they were called to the area just before 1 p.m.

Two adults and three children were riding an off-road vehicle on Foley Creek Forest Service Road near Foley Lake when they lost control and became submerged in more than four metres of water, Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

Two adults and one of the children were able to escape, but two children have not been found. Vrolyk could not provide the ages of those children.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the RCMP's dive team continues to search the area.

Vrolyk said it was a "tragic accident."

"All of our members on scene are obviously very consumed with what's going on and supporting the family," she said.