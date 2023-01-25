2 children dead, baby in hospital after they were found unconscious, MA official says

Two young children are dead and a baby is being treated at a hospital after they were found unconscious with “obvious signs of trauma” at a home in Massachusetts, authorities say.

The children were found after a man who lived at the home called 911 to report a female resident attempted suicide and jumped out of a window around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 24 in Duxbury, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, who spoke at a news conference streamed by CBS Boston and local news outlets.

Cruz said the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, appeared to be the children’s mother and everyone inside the home was likely related.

Inside the home, authorities found an unconscious 5-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and an infant who is about 8 months old, according to Cruz. He said the girl and boy were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The baby was flown to a hospital in Boston and is being treated, Cruz said at the conference.

He called the incident an “unimaginable senseless tragedy.”

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects were named.

Duxbury police chief Michael Carbone assured the community that it was “an isolated incident and there is no further threat.”

“When we have more answers we will release that to you,” Carbone said.

Carbone added that the officers who responded to the incident are “okay” and that they were temporarily taken off duty.

In a Twitter statement, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office called the matter a “truly horrific scene” and wrote that it is keeping those who responded in their thoughts.

McClatchy News contacted the Duxbury Police Department for more information on Jan. 25 and was awaiting a response.

Duxbury is about 35 miles southeast of Boston.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

