2 Charlotte restaurants serve some of America’s best burgers, Yelp says

Charlotte has a bustling food scene and if you’re looking for a burger, you can find one of the best in the country right here in the area.

There are over 100 restaurants serving up burgers in the Queen City. Now, two local spots are in the national spotlight for making Yelp’s Top 100 Burgers in America.

Ahead of National Burger Day on Sunday, the review website compiled a list of the top spots in the country including fast-food favorites, classic diners, international mashups and more.

Coming in among the top 10, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, ranked sixth.

The CBCLT is one of the most popular dishes at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar.

The popular South Park staple isn’t your typical burger joint. Known for its 18 specialty burgers, sushi and fusion dishes, Cowfish menu features classic American and Japanese flavors in traditional and unique ways with sushi, burgers and both combined in a “burgushi.”

All-American bacon double Cheeseburgooshi from The Cowfish.

“Fresh, never-frozen burgers, sushi, and combo plates are served under one cacophonous roof, along with eclectic music, and a space decked out with bright-red walls, offbeat artwork, and exotic fish (including real cowfish) in larger-than-life aquariums,” Yelp says. “Whether you want fries with sushi or edamame with burgers, at Cowfish, you can have it all.”

Living Kitchen, located in South End, was also named one of the best burger spots, listed at No. 32 on Yelp’s list.

The popular vegan restaurant’s menu features a variety of plant-based veggie burgers, including the Nacho Burger and Pimento Cheeseburger.

Living Kitchen also serves vegan brunch and dinner favorites like sausage biscuits and gravy, pizza and pad thai.

Smoothies, salads and other plant-based dishes are on deck at Living Kitchen.

“When it comes to the food, Living Kitchen truly delivers,” a Yelp review of the restaurant says. “Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or just looking to try something new, there’s something for everyone on their menu. The service is excellent, the atmosphere is inviting, and the food is outstanding.”

Cowfish and Living Kitchen were the only local restaurants featured in Yelp’s burger picks. Restaurants in Durham, Asheville and Nags Head were also named in the list.

Location: 4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: South Park

Hours: 11 a.m.-9: 30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Instagram: @thecowfishsbb

Location: 2000 South Blvd Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Instagram: @living_kitchen