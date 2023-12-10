2 Chainz shares video from ambulance after reportedly being involved in Miami car crash

Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly hospitalized following a car crash in Miami on Dec. 9, 2023. He's seen here performing during the Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship victory parade and rally at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2023.

2 Chainz has reportedly been injured in a car crash early Saturday in Miami.

Authorities confirmed a crash involving three cars − a 2016 Mercedes, 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota − near the intersection of SR 112-WB and NW 22nd Avenue in Miami. There were no fatalities in the accident and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol director of communications Molly Best.

The rapper (born Tauheed Epps), 46, shared a video to his Instagram Stories from the back of what appeared to be an ambulance early Saturday, zooming in on the wreckage. The video shows a black vehicle against the shoulder of a roadway, the front of the car demolished.

2 Chainz suffered neck injuries, but was in stable condition, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

USA TODAY has reached out to 2 Chainz's representative for comment.

The rapper is in Miami for the city's weekend of Art Basel events, according to a post on his Instagram page.

2 Chainz recently released a joint album, "Welcome 2 Collegrove," with fellow rapper Lil Wayne, with features from 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross and more. 2 Chainz promoted a visual screening and afterparty for the album Thursday during Art Basel.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 Chainz car accident: Rapper reportedly hospitalized in Miami wreck