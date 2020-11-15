2 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia Sunday

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Nova Scotia, the Department of Health and Wellness announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.

There were also two recoveries. The number of active cases is still 21.

Both cases are in the central health zone and are connected to previously reported cases. One is linked to a cluster in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

The new cases are under investigation.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 714 tests on Saturday, the release said.

Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in cases since mid-May.

"As we continue seeing cases increase, I am growing more concerned that people are going about their lives as if we are not still in the midst of a pandemic," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

"I know the vast majority of Nova Scotians are following public health guidelines to keep each other safe. But for those who are not, you are not only putting your own health in jeopardy, but also the health of others. We all have to act responsibly to keep the virus from spreading."

Overall, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,144 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Possible exposures in Halifax

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, issued a warning to Nova Scotians in Sunday's release.

"As we've seen in other provinces, cases of COVID-19 can spike in the blink of an eye," said Strang. "We cannot become complacent in Nova Scotia. Please continue following the protocols and limit your number of close social contacts and social activities."

Between Friday and Saturday, there have been 10 possible exposures announced in the Halifax area:

Real Fake Meats at 2278 Gottingen St. on Oct. 31 from 4-5 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 14.

at 2278 Gottingen St. on Oct. 31 from 4-5 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 14. Antojo Tacos and Tequila at 1667 Argyle St. on Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 14.

at 1667 Argyle St. on Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 14. MEC at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 18.

at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 18. Aerobics First at 6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1-3:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21.

6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1-3:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21. Pet Valu at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23.

at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23. East Preston Recreation Centre – the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Drive on Nov. 9 from 8:30-11 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23.

– the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Drive on Nov. 9 from 8:30-11 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23. John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9-10 between 6-8 a.m. Anyone who was in the gym section of the facility during this time should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 24.

at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9-10 between 6-8 a.m. Anyone who was in the gym section of the facility during this time should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 24. The Local Restaurant and Bar at 2037 Gottingen St. on Nov. 9 between 4 p.m. to close.

at 2037 Gottingen St. on Nov. 9 between 4 p.m. to close. Tim Hortons at 36 Verdi Dr., Bedford Commons, Bedford on Nov. 12 from 6:30-8 a.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26.

Nova Scotia Health revised its exposure notice about The Local on Saturday evening, saying anyone who was at the bar during the affected timeframe should call 811 to set up a test, even if they don't have symptoms.

Atlantic bubble

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

