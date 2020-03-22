2 new cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the region, one in eastern Ontario and one in Ottawa.

According to the ministry of health, one woman in her 20s from Ottawa is in self-isolation – increasing the city's total to 21 infected. The ministry's website does not have information on how the woman contracted the respiratory illness.

A man in his 30s has also been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The man, only described on the ministry's website as being from eastern Ontario, is also in self isolation.

The ministry doesn't describe how the man contracted the novel coronavirus.

In Ontario, the total has climbed to 424 people confirmed to be infected, up from 377 on Saturday.