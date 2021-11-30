UPDATE 2-Brazil's jobless rate drops to 12.6% in third quarter

(Adds quote from IBGE coordinator, details)

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell to 12.6% in the three months through September from 14.20% in the second quarter, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, a larger drop than the market had expected.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 12.7%.

The new data put Brazil's jobless rate at the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when unemployment was 12.4%, according to the latest reading.

"We see the continuation of a process of recovery in the job market in a gradual way," said IBGE coordinator Adriana Beringuy. "In the third quarter, there was a significant process of growth in work, which allowed for a reduction in the unemployed population...," Beringuy said.

IBGE said the number of jobless people fell by 9.3% compared with the three-month period ending in June, to 13.5 million people. At the same time, the number of people with jobs grew by 4% to 93 million, IBGE said.

Yet Brazil's job market is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the slight improvement, IBGE still estimates a high rate of informality in the Brazilian job market. There were some 38 million informal workers in the third quarter, the latest data showed.