2 Boys with an 'Enthusiasm for Life' Die in Missouri House Fire

"The family will need your prayers and emotional support as they grieve the lost [sic] of two special little boys," a GoFundMe created for the boys and their family reads

KSDK News View of house fire

A house fire in Defiance, Missouri, left two children remembered for having an "enthusiasm for life" dead.

Emergency responders received a call about the fire at around 7:45 am on Friday, according to a press release from the Cottleville Fire Protection District sent to PEOPLE.

The St. Charles County Police Department, who were called in to assist with traffic control, shared on Facebook that there were "reports of people still inside" and asked residents to stay away from the area.

Related: Missing Hiker Dies on New Hampshire Mountain amid Bitter Temperatures: ‘He Died Doing What He Loved’

Gofundme Officials assist with house fire

According to the Cottleville Fire Protection District's press release, once the first fire crew responded to the scene, they entered a rear bedroom of the home through a window but were forced out due to the "extreme heat and fire conditions." They made a second attempt through another window and faced similar conditions.

The district reported that additional fire crews arrived at the scene to fight the fire, making it manageable enough to remove the two children, who were pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate them.

According to the district, five people, including the two children, were home at the time of the fire. An adult individual who survived suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to KSDK. An officer also suffered a minor injury, per the outlet.



Related: Michigan Man Wins $200K in Powerball Lottery Using Kids’ Birthdays as Numbers

The St. Charles County Police Department also confirmed the children's death in an update on Facebook and said that they were ages 4 and 6. The Defiance Merchants Association created a GoFundMe campaign for the family of boys and identified them as brothers Jamison and Julian Keiser.

Story continues

"Not only will the family need to pay for two funerals, they lost their house and all of their possessions. In addition to your financial support, the family will need your prayers and emotional support as they grieve the lost [sic] of two special little boys," the campaign's description reads.

The boys were remembered for having an "enthusiasm for life" and "the joy they brought to all around them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A tragic morning for members of our neighboring community of Defiance. Our promise to our residents and residents in surrounding communities is to give our all to save lives in any emergency. We train hard to have successful outcomes. Today was not the outcome that we strive for," wrote the New Melle Fire Protection District on Facebook.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.