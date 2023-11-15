2 arrested after protesters surrounded Vancouver restaurant where Trudeau was dining: police

Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. The prime minister later dined in Vancouver, where he was confronted by protesters, according to police and online video. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press - image credit)

Vancouver police say an officer was injured after scuffles with protesters outside a restaurant in the city's Chinatown where the prime minister was dining on Tuesday night.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement that 100 officers were deployed around 10 p.m. PT "after protesters surrounded a restaurant."

He said Justin Trudeau was inside the restaurant at the time and officers helped control the crowd so he could leave. Addison did not say how many protesters were at the location and did not name the restaurant.

Videos posted online appear to show Trudeau leaving a different restaurant on Tuesday after protesters entered the premises and called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

2 men arrested

In the Chinatown protest, Addison said one officer was injured and taken to hospital for treatment after being punched in the face and having her eyes gouged.

Police said they arrested a 27-year-old man from Coquitlam, B.C., in relation to the assault. Officers also arrested a 34-year-old Vancouver man for obstructing police. He was later released from custody.

Addison did not say what the protest in Chinatown was about, nor what charges, if any, police were recommending to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

"When protests occur, our primary role is to maintain order, to facilitate a peaceful environment for people to express themselves, and to respond to unlawful behaviour if it occurs," he said.

Other confrontation

VPD did not respond to questions about a second incident involving protests targeting Trudeau at another Vancouver restaurant.

Posts online from around 9 p.m. appear to show the prime minister dining at Vij's, a well known Indian restaurant on Cambie Street, before protesters approach him and call for him to demand a cease-fire in the Middle East.

The videos appear to show Trudeau leaving the restaurant surrounded by his security detail while speaking to other diners and restaurant owner Vikram Vij, who is also a TV personality.

A statement from the prime minister's officer confirmed Trudeau was approached by demonstrators in Vancouver, but did not provide further details.

"In regards to any specific interactions, our office does not comment on the prime minister's security detail or process," it said.