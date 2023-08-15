2 arrested, allegedly stole $37,000 in designer sunglasses Roseville police later found online

Three female suspects allegedly stole more than $37,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a store in Roseville, two of whom were arrested days later when police found the stolen items for sale online.

Roseville officers responded to reports of a high-dollar retail theft at a business in the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway a few weeks ago, according to a Roseville Police Department social media post. Three female suspects allegedly entered the store and stole more than 100 pairs of designer sunglasses, police said.

Detectives and officers tracked the location of and arrested two 18-year-old women from Sacramento after the stolen items were found “on a popular re-sale website,” according to the Roseville Police Department.

At the time of the arrest, officers found stolen items from several other retail stores in the suspects’ possession.