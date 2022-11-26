Early Cyber Monday Deal: Get Starz, Showtime and AMC Subscriptions for Just $1.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for holiday binge watching, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap.

More from Rolling Stone

Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to AMC, Epix, Showtime, Starz, Paramount+ and more for just $1.99.

Part of Amazon’s Black Friday weekend offers, the new deal locks in the $1.99 price for your first two months. You can then choose to continue on with the regular price or cancel your subscription (note: this deal is only on until Cyber Monday so you’ll want to add these channels to cart before the deal expires).

amazon streaming deal

Amazon Streaming Offer

Price: $1.99

Buy Now

The Prime Channels deal also includes the Latino-themed Vix+, Hallmark Movies Now (to watch all your Hallmark Christmas movies online), Lifetime Movie Channel, Noggin, BET+, Acorn, Motortrend and more.

Subscribe to the channels through your Amazon account to get the $1.99 offer. Then, you can log into the streamers on your usual streaming device (I.e. Fire TV Stick or Apple TV). See the full list of streaming services on sale for $1.99 here.

Amazon is also offering a streaming deal for sports fans: Amazon Prime members can now add NBA League Pass to their channel lineup for just $69.99 a year (regularly $99.99). Use it to watch basketball games from around the league, including out-of-market games, and have NBA League Pass for the entire season.

Story continues

nba league pass deal

NBA League Pass Subscription

Price: $69.99

Buy Now

Keep in mind: these Amazon streaming deals are only reserved for Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need to have a Prime membership to get the discounted streaming rates.

Don’t have Prime? You can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here, which lets you watch Amazon Prime movies and shows for free, and gets you access to the Prime Channels deals.

See all the Amazon Black Friday streaming deals here.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to see more up-to-date holiday deals!

Click here to read the full article.