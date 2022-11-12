2 aircraft collide and crash during WWII airshow in Dallas

MEREDITH DELISO
·1 min read
2 aircraft collide and crash during WWII airshow in Dallas

A collision occurred at a World War II airshow in Dallas on Saturday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the event Wings Over Dallas at the Dallas Executive Airport, which was holding flying demonstrations of WWII fighter planes.

PHOTO: Bystander footage captures a cloud of smoke after an incident at a World War II airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Nov. 12, 2022. (Christopher Kratovil/Twitter)
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It is unclear how many people were on board the bomber and fighter aircraft, it said.

The airshow, timed to coincide with Veterans Day, is organized by the Commemorative Air Force, an education association focused on American military aviation.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a plane flies over a highway before a crash at a World War II airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Nov. 12, 2022. (Efrain Badillo)
PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a plume of smoke rises after a crash at a World War II airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Nov. 12, 2022. (Efrain Badillo)
"Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident," Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, said in a statement.

Block told ABC News she believes there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63. The Houston-based aircraft were not giving rides to paying customers at the time, she said.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, people are shown at the scene of a crash at a World War II airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Nov. 12, 2022. (WFAA)
The airport said there was an "incident" during the show and that Dallas Fire and Rescue is responding.

Bystanders captured a cloud of black smoke following the crash. Debris from the planes could also be seen littering a nearby highway.

PHOTO: Bystander footage captures a cloud of smoke after an incident at a World War II airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Nov. 12, 2022. (Agnes Calka)
PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, debris is shown on a highway after a crash at a World War II airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Nov. 12, 2022. (Efrain Badillo)
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident a "tragedy" while updating on Twitter that state agencies were assisting local officials in the response.

ABC News' Amanda Maile and Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2 aircraft collide and crash during WWII airshow in Dallas originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

