2,783 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A total of 2,783 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The total count of cases in the state stands at 8,23,348.

According to the official data, as many as 3,708 recoveries were also reported in the state.

"In last 24 hours, 82,045 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh of which 2,783 have been tested positive for COVID. With this, total cases have increased to 8,23,348 including 24,575 active cases," an official media bulletin read.

It said that 3,708 persons recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 7,92,083 and the death toll has gone up to 6,690. .

Three deaths were reported each in Chittoor and Krishna, two each in Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari and one each in Anantapur and East Godavari. (ANI)