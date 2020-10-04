2,683 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): With a total of 2,683 new COVID-19 cases and 38 fatalities reported on Sunday the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2.9 lakh, the Delhi government said.

According to the official data, the city reported 3,126 recoveries today.

The total number of cases includes 2,60,350 recoveries or discharges or migrations and 5,510 deaths while active cases stood at 24,753.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported on Sunday, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

