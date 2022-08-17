$2.5 Billion Worldwide Herbal Toothcare Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amway, Dabur and GSK Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Herbal Toothcare Market

Herbal Toothcare Market
Herbal Toothcare Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Toothcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global herbal toothcare market reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.21% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Herbal toothcare represents a wide range of exclusive dental care products, including toothpaste, toothpowder, mouth rinses, dental floss, and dentifrices that are formulated using plant extracts that exhibit medicinal properties. Some of the most common herbal ingredients include barleria prionities, clove, miswak, cinnamon, Azadirachta indica, walnut acacia arabica, camphor, licorice and Emblica officinalis.

Herbal toothcare possesses antibacterial, antiviral, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, which assist in preventing dental plaque and halitosis, reducing the risk of infected gums, whitening teeth, strengthening enamel, and providing fresh breath. Apart from this, it aids in keeping strong, healthy teeth and maintaining overall oral hygiene with reduced adverse reactions associated with chemical counterparts.

Herbal Toothcare Market Trends:

The global herbal toothcare market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, such as halitosis, gingivitis, and plaque formation, usually caused due to the excessive consumption of carbonated beverages, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits.

In line with this, the rising dental hygiene concerns and awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects caused by the utilization of chemically formulated conventional toothcare products are supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the easy availability of herbal toothcare products across various online platforms, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns, is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities, the increasing demand for all-natural goods, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce novel product variants in innovative packaging solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amway Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dabur Ltd., Davids Natural Toothpaste, Dental Herb Company, GSK plc, Himalaya Wellness Company, Patanjali Ayurved and Vicco Laboratories.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global herbal toothcare market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global herbal toothcare market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global herbal toothcare market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Herbal Toothcare Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Toothpaste
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Toothpowder
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mouth Wash
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Independent Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Specialty Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amway Corporation
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Dabur Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Davids Natural Toothpaste
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Dental Herb Company
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 GSK plc
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Himalaya Wellness Company
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Patanjali Ayurved
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Vicco Laboratories
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jynp8

Attachment

