2,300-Mile Fast Ferrari Testarossa Is The Pinnacle Of ‘80s Italian Performance

Here's your chance to own your very own piece of the golden era of super cars that was the 1980s.

In honor of the sheer power and focus on performance over comfort, let's get right to the point with this car. This is a 1988 Ferrari Testarossa pulled straight off of the European automotive market to find a new owner whose passion for speed rivals its own. Of course, that's going to be a difficult feat to accomplish as this thing is sporting a very sizable 4.9-liter flat-twelve engine under the hood. This insane powerhouse is responsible for putting out over 380 horsepower, which was a ridiculous achievement in the 1980s and still lives up to its name today. This car has plenty of performance goodies to keep any racing enthusiast wired for hours just talking about it, but what about those who enjoy a little bit more luxury in their high-priced Italian vehicles.

Despite being one of the fastest cars to ever fly off of the assembly line like a bat out of hell, this car still boasts many luxurious features, making it a major contender in the classic supercar market. These things include a tastefully crafted interior that takes styling from the older models in the leatherwork and driver-focused design. The most stunning piece of this interior is the unique and popping red that seems to jump off the seats and attack any onlookers with a beautiful array of red colors. Without a doubt, this is one of the most beautiful interiors to ever come out of the late '80s Ferrari lineup.

Of course, a good interior means nothing without a great exterior, making the final product stand out in a crowd of cars from the same era. While we would typically start by complimenting the silver paint job, the body lines are the first things to catch everybody's attention. This is done with copious amounts of functional vents which feed air to the brakes and engine, allowing for extended longevity of the braking system. This mid-engine masterpiece of performance is the perfect car for any enthusiast looking for a classic supercar with tons of potential for fun, and with just 6,300 miles on the clock, it's sure to be around for years to come.

