This $2.2M home for sale in SC was designed by renowned architect Willie Ward. Take a look

Many would single out Crescent Avenue as the most beautiful street in a residential neighborhood near downtown Greenville — historic homes set back from the road, noble trees, sidewalks.

Realtor Drew Torres of Joan Herlong Sotheby’s International goes one step farther — the 300 block, where an array of designs and lush landscape put a point on Southern charm.

And there is one specific noteworthy house Torres says — 314 Crescent Avenue, which was designed by renowned Southern architect William “Willie” Ward.

Ward designed more than 100 homes across South Carolina in the 41 years he worked as an architect in Greenville (1915-1957).

Ward favored Tudor, Classical, and Colonial Revival styles and many of his houses are still standing.

Three are on the National Register of Historic Places. Several Ward-designed houses have sold in recent years at prices well above $ 1 million.

Torres is representing the seller of 314 Crescent, which has an asking price of $2,250,605.

The four-bedroom, four-bath house sits on a half acre of lushly landscaped property designed by Dabney Peeples, a well-known Greenville landscape architect.

The 4,800-square-foot, three-story house has been renovated, but many of the century-old features remain including wood floors, 10-foot ceilings, three fireplaces and large windows.

The first floor includes a large living and dining rooms and a kitchen with three ovens and many cabinets. There is a screened porch and open patio overlooking a backyard that feels like that of an English cottage.

The second floor has original heart pine floors and all four bedrooms each have ensuite baths or are adjacent to a bath. The 200 square-foot primary bedroom has a dressing room, bath and fireplace..

The third floor covering 360 square feet has been used as a home office and for recreation — think pool table.

Ward was from Eutaw, Alabama and studied architecture at Auburn University. World War II interrupted his studies but he was stationed in Paris and was able to continue his education at the Ecole des Beaux Arts.

After the war while working in New York he met Haskell H. Martin, an architect from Greenville who encouraged Ward to move to Greenville. Martin and Ward are remembered for their design of the West End Fire Station, a Craftsman building, which Furman University historian Judith Bainbridge says is architecturally unique in Greenville and is listed on the South Carolina list of historic properties.

They worked together for 10 years before Ward went out on his own.

The houses Ward designed that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places are The Hugh Aiken House in Greenville, the R. Perry Turner House in Greer and the Robert G. Turner House in Greer.

Ward also designed the Elks Lodge in downtown Greenville, which is on the national Register.

When he retired in 1957, he moved back to Eutaw. Ward died in 1984.