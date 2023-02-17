2,000-year-old hall unearthed in Italian villa where Roman emperor and knights partied

More than 2,000 years ago, Roman knights, merchants and even emperors flocked to a small residential area near Naples where they lived, relaxed and partied.

Now home to a famous archaeological site, Posillipo has taught experts about ancient Roman life for years.

Archaeologists from the Oriental University of Naples recently discovered a massive hall in what was once a famous villa, according to a Facebook post from the school. The team said the hall is made of white mosaics, and the floor’s mosaic carpet has a double frame of black tiles.

The hall is the latest find in the university’s excavation campaign at the Pausilypon — a 2,000-year-old imperial villa that once belonged to Roman emperor Augustus, the university said.

Augustus, whose reign spanned from 31 B.C. until his death in 14 A.D., was the first Roman emperor. He’s remembered for spearheading the transformation from republic to empire following the death of his great-uncle and guardian, Julius Caesar.

In December, the team from Oriental unearthed another floor in the villa. Archaeologists said the floor is believed to comprise the villa’s living room, which overlooks the Bay of Naples.

The villa’s first owner, Publius Vedio Pollione, was a rich merchant, knight and politician who was close to Augustus, according to the university. The two had a falling out, but when Pollione died in 15 B.C., he left his villa to Augustus who renamed the home and facilitated renovations of the building.

During Pollione’s residence at the villa, it was known for its famous parties, the university said. Augustus was often among the party guests.

A portion of the Pausilypon archaeological site is open to the public, flaunting a tunnel spanning nearly a half mile, ancient theaters and a temple, according to the Commune di Napoli.

Posillipo is about 150 miles south of Rome. It’s still a “top choice among the Neapolitan elite and its wealthy classes,” according to Mansion Global.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release and Facebook post from the Oriental University of Naples.

