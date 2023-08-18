2,000-year-old cemetery — full of Gothic treasures — unearthed in Poland. See photos

Olaf Popkiewicz was strolling along the Wda River in Poland while conducting research when he spotted some objects made of silver.

They were ancient grave goods from a 2,000-year-old Gothic necropolis, Wda Landscape Park officials said, according to National Geographic Poland.

Since the discovery in July, archaeologists have excavated more than 2,600 square feet of the site, the state park said in an Aug. 7 Facebook post. They unearthed 50 Gothic graves and a number of burial artifacts.

Numerous grave goods were found at the site, archaeologists said.

Experts now plan immediate excavations in the park, which is estimated to be over 2.4 acres, to preserve its artifacts.

All of the excavated graves were cremations, with some found in preserved urns, which aligns with Gothic burial traditions, archaeologists told National Geographic. The Goths also left their dead with rich burial goods to guide them in the afterlife.

Experts said they’ve only excavated a small portion of the sprawling cemetery.

Archaeologists said they also discovered a number of extravagant grave goods, according to Heritage Daily. Among their finds were a pair of silver necklaces, two silver fibulae or brooches, a silver-beaded necklace and a preserved urn.

Before the discovery of the grave site, experts had discovered another Gothic settlement nearby dating to the fourth century, the outlet reported.

The Goths were a Germanic people characterized by their unique weaponry and allegiance to their kings, according to Britannica. Gothic legend indicates the group originated from Scandinavia and crossed to the southern shore of the Baltic Sea where they defeated German peoples. They were also known for raiding and attacking the Roman empire.

Wda Landscape Park is about 150 miles northeast of Warsaw.

Google Translate was used to translate a Facebook post from Wda Landscape Park and a story from National Geographic Poland.

