2,000 extra coronavirus deaths recorded outside hospitals in England and Wales, official figures show

There were 2,100 more deaths linked to coronavirus in England and Wales by 3 April than reported by the government, new official figures have revealed.

According to the Office for National Statistics there 6,235 deaths involving Covid-19 by 3 April compared with the 4,093 number reported by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The increase is because the ONS is including deaths in community settings such as care homes and private homes and are based on death certificates that mention coronavirus.





