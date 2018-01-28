1st place Wright State beats Oakland 64-51

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Freshman Loudon Love had a double-double in the first half and finished with 18 points and a season-high tying 17 rebounds to lead Wright State by Oakland 64-51 on Sunday.

Love scored 15 first-half points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season as Wright State led 37-24 at halftime. The Raiders had a 25-14 edge on the glass and used 10 assists for 14 field goals.

Jaylon Hall added 15 points for Wright State (17-6, 9-1 Horizon), which grabbed 14 offensive rebounds for a 46-31 advantage on the glass.

On Monday, Love was named the Horizon League freshman of the week for the fourth time in six weeks.

Kendrick Nunn scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Oakland (14-9, 6-4). He was just 2 of 12 from distance and the rest of the Golden Grizzlies matched that mark. Jalen Hayes had 13 points and eight boards and Martez Walker scored 11.