1st game of Tigers-White Sox doubleheader rained out

CHICAGO (AP) -- The first game of a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because rain is in the forecast.

The second game of Friday's twinbill was still scheduled to be played.

Detroit and Chicago will make up the rainout on Saturday as part of a doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin shortly after the opener ends.

Chicago's Mike Pelfrey and Detroit's Buck Farmer - called up from Triple-A Toledo - were scheduled to start the opener on Friday, with the White Sox's Tyler Danish and Tigers' Matthew Boyd pitching the second game. It was not immediately clear how the postponement would affect the rotations.