1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

1st Constitution Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.36 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of $13.89. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether 1st Constitution Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. 1st Constitution Bancorp paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see 1st Constitution Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. 1st Constitution Bancorp has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy 1st Constitution Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like 1st Constitution Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating 1st Constitution Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while 1st Constitution Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for 1st Constitution Bancorp you should be aware of.

